Childcare providers rally to help Ukrainian refugees, injured troops and children in orphanages

Gillian Linsday Doonan, founder of the Johnstown Navan Ukraine Appeal, centre, with a truck fromJordan International. which supplied the truck and driver to deliver goods

The Federation of Early Childhood Providers is rallying to help Ukrainian refugees, injured troops, and children in orphanages as two members will fly to Poland today.

Elaine Dunne, president of the federation, and member Gillian Linsday Doonan will arrive in Poznan today to help unload trucks full of goods and medical equipment that they have been collecting over the past few weeks.

Ms Doonan, who founded the Johnstown Navan Ukraine Appeal, contacted Polish priest Fr Janusz Lugowski from Meath to help her organise a trustworthy charity in Poland to who she could give the donations and fly over to help distribute them.

He put her in contact with a charity called Carita Archidiecezji Poznanskiej, who herself and Ms Dunne will today meet to offload the truck that has arrived from Ireland.

The pallets were brought over by Jordon International Transport, who offered a vehicle and a driver free of charge for the cause.

The goods include medical supplies such as wheelchairs and crutches from the Beacon Hospital and Navan Hospital. Once these are offloaded in Poland they will be brought into the warzone in Ukraine for injured troops.

The childhood practitioners will stay in Poznan for 24 hours to help offload the trucks, meet the charity, and then come back with a list of goods that are needed with the hope of taking more trips to offload trucks in the future.

"We are going over for 24 hours and then the next visit will be longer,” Ms Dunne explained.

"We just wanted to go over and meet and greet and see what we need to do.”

They also hope to raise money for a children’s orphanage that they have been in touch with that need buses to transport the children safely.

“I have just made contact with an orphanage in Ukraine and we are meeting her daughter who is living here in Ireland, so we are meeting up with them and we are hoping then to send over goods through another truck as well and financial aid to 63 children in the next two or three weeks,” Ms Dunne said.

“A lot of the children in this orphanage have got additional needs so it’s really important that we support them.

"People forget about the hidden, we are all rallying around the people coming into Ireland but what we have to remember is there are children, and there are a lot of children in orphanages over there.

"So we want to support any children that we can that are in orphanages that don't have family and don't have anybody looking after them.”