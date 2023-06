Volunteers carry an injured person at the site of hotel and restaurant buildings heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

At least four people, including one child, have been killed in twin Russian missile attacks on a shopping mall in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in frontline oblast Donetsk, leaving rescue workers to comb through debris for casualties.