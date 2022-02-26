Chernobyl was taken by Russians so they can blackmail the West, says Ukraine

Russia captured Chernobyl to potentially blackmail the West, a Ukrainian presidential adviser has said.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, made the comments as radiation levels rose around the defunct nuclear site.

Ukraine’s nuclear energy regulation agency said higher-than-usual gamma radiation levels were detected near the scene of the 1986 disaster.

It attributed the rise to a “disturbance of the topsoil” caused by heavy military equipment moving through the exclusion zone.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the radiation at the site did not pose a danger to the public. Agency director general Rafael Mariano Grossi added it was of vital importance that the safe and secure operations of the zone’s nuclear facilities should not be affected or disrupted in any way.

Russia seized the site on Thursday, and yesterday Moscow said it would deploy paratroopers to guard the station, which is less than 100km north of Kyiv.

Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian defence ministry, said that the presence there “guarantees that terrorist groups or nationalist forces will not be able to take advantage of the situation and pull off a nuclear provocation”.

“Chernobyl has been seized and I think they will blackmail the West,” said Mr Arestovych. “The president’s office is preparing a response to possible blackmail through Chernobyl.”

However, Jack Keane, a former chief of the US army staff, said Chernobyl “doesn’t have any military significance”, but sits on the shortest route from Belarus to Kyiv for invading Russian forces.

Meanwhile, nuclear experts warned that the real danger will come from fighting around Ukraine’s four active nuclear power stations.

James Acton, from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, called for Moscow to take “exceptional measures” to ensure none of the 15 reactors is inadvertently hit during fighting.

He said outages on Ukraine’s grid could risk safety at the plants, which rely on electricity to activate their safety systems to avoid meltdowns and radiation escape. The sites also have diesel-powered generators at the ready.

Unlike Chernobyl, none of the existing power plants are within exclusion zones.

Mr Acton said the plants could be hit if navigation systems on missiles failed.

While it was possible to reduce the potential risk by shutting down reactors, Ukraine depends on nuclear power for over 50pc of its power supply.

