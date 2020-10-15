Cheese sans milk leaves sour taste with the French

One of the world's oldest cheesemakers may have its French founders turning in their graves over plans to produce vegan fromages devoid of dairy products to help save the planet.

Paris-based Bel group, founded in 1865, has produced The Laughing Cow since 1921 and has since added the likes of Kiri, Babybel and Boursin.

Until now, these have been made with the milk of dairy cows in France.

However, this month, Bel will roll out "100pc plant-based" Boursin made from coconut and rapeseed oil.

Boursin has been a household name in France since 1957, when François Boursin, a Normandy cheesemaker, commercialised his party dish of fromage frais with garlic and fine herbs.

CEO Antoine Fievet, whose family owns Bel, said the move was part of a drive to cut its carbon footprint. "Animal protein produces a lot of CO2," he said. "So we are greening our ranges".

There will also be a vegan version of The Laughing Cow from January, with the main target the growing numbers of flexitarians increasingly conscious of health and sustainability.

A vegan Mini Babybel will be rolled out within a year and a different plant-based brand "in the coming months".

But the prospect of cheese without milk has appalled French purists. Veronique Richez-Lerouge, president of the Association Fromages de Terroirs, a staunch defender of traditionally made unpasteurised cheese, called it a "misleading and dangerous" marketing "gizmo" and yet another "step towards the negation of what constitutes cheese". (© Daily Telegraph, London)

