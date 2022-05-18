Cheap Turkish drones tormenting the Russians despite their ‘old’ technology

The battle for Snake Island has been one of the most strategic – and symbolic – of the war in Ukraine. In the early days after the invasion, it was on this rocky island, which sits in a strategic spot in the Black Sea south of Odesa, that Ukrainian soldiers were heard telling the Russian warship to “go home”, to use the most polite translation.

Today, Russia has control of the island, but it is tenuous. This week, several videos were released of Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 drones – commonly known as Bayraktars – destroying vehicles on Snake Island, including a Raptor patrol boat. This marked the the first time a warship has been sunk by a drone.

Videos show a calm scene, with the Russian soldiers milling around, evidently unaware of the hell their sleek white assailant, cruising unmanned 15,000ft above them, is about to unleash. Then, all of a sudden the picture erupts in an explosion, and the target is on fire. In intercepted radio chatter, Russian soldiers who survive the attack bemoan the “f*** Bayraktar” that keeps shooting at them.

The Turkish-designed Bayraktars even has its own song created by Ukrainian soldiers, a surprisingly catchy ditty celebrating the drone’s effectiveness. (Sample lyric: “He makes ghosts out of Russian bandits: Bayraktar, Bayraktar”).

Read More

Since the start of the conflict there have been more than 800 confirmed Bayraktar strikes, mostly on tanks and other armoured vehicles. The Russians claim to have shot down dozens of the drones, but more keep appearing.

It is only the latest triumph for the Bayraktar, which has defied critics since it first delivered live munitions in 2016, against the Kurdish PKK group. Before it came along, drones were increasingly seen as anachronistic: useful against poorly armed opponents, in counter- insurgencies, but too vulnerable to modern air defence to be much use against a well- matched opponent.

Although it has decent range, altitude and communications equipment, the Bayraktar has a cruising speed of 130kmh), which ought to make it a sitting duck. Yet Bayraktar has shrugged off these concerns, proving its critics wrong many times over in situations – often against Russian-made equipment – where they ought to have been weak.

“You would expect the Bayraktar to be extremely vulnerable,” says author and drone warfare specialist David Hambling. “It has no stealth. It is basically a World War I aircraft. The Russians should have destroyed them on the runway, or their planes should have knocked them out of the sky, or their integrated air defence should have taken them out very easily. None of that happened.”

Nobody knows quite why it has been so successful, he adds. Partly it could be “chronic Russian incompetence,” or possibly it is being assisted by electronic counter- measures.

Still, he adds, “The Bayraktar is a very sound, basic design. It carries four small laser-guided anti-tank missiles, and if nothing is stopping it, it can go around plinking targets for as long as there are targets to plink. We’ve seen it doing very well.”

Whatever the reasons for the Bayraktar’s success, it has been a major defence and PR coup for Turkey, which is fast becoming a drone superpower. American-made drones, particularly the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper, are widely considered the best in class but are expensive and complex.

By comparison, the Bayraktar is cheap, effective and easy to maintain, a kind of drone version of the AK-47.

“How much they cost is a rabbit hole,” Hambling explains, “but it is somewhere between $1m and $10m, whereas an F-35 fighter jet is $100m. It is expendable: you can lose them and it doesn’t matter that much.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]