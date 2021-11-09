Chaotic scenes as hundreds try to cross into Poland as Belarus regime labelled ‘a human trafficker’

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region of Belarus yesterday. Photo: Handout via Reuters

Hundreds if not thousands of migrants sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland yesterday , cutting razor wire defenc es and using branches to try and climb over fences. The surge escalated a crisis along the EU’s eastern border that has been simmering for months.

Poland’s interior ministry said it had rebuffed the attempted crossing and the situation was under control.

It posted a video showing an armed Polish officer using a chemical spray through a fence at men who were trying to cut the razor wire. Some migrants threw objects at police. Footage from Belarusian media showed people using long wooden poles to try to get past a border fence as helicopters circled overhead.

“A co-ordinated attempt to massively enter the territory of the Republic of Poland by migrants used by Belarus for the hybrid attacks against Poland has begun,” a spokesman for Poland’s security forces, Stanislaw Zaryn, said.

Noting that the border is also Nato’s eastern border, Mr Zaryn stressed that the “large groups of migrants... are fully controlled by the Belarusian security services and army.”

Read More

He accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of acting to destabilise Poland and other EU countries to pressure the bloc into dropping its sanctions on Minsk. Those sanctions were put into place after Belarus cracked down on democracy protests.

Piotr Mueller, Poland’s government spokesperson, said there were 3,000 to 4,000 migrants next to the Polish border on the Belarusian side.

There was no way to independently verify what was happening. Journalists have limited ability to operate in Belarus and a state of emergency in Poland is keeping reporters and human rights workers out of the border area.

The massing of people at the border appeared, however, to rev up the crisis going on for months in which Belarus’s autocratic regime has encouraged migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere to illegally enter the EU, through Lithuania and Latvia and now primarily through Poland.

Anton Bychkovsky, spokesman for Belarus’ State Border Guard Committee, said the migrants are seeking to “exercise their right to apply for refugee status in the EU.” He insisted they “are not a security threat” and “are not behaving aggressively”.

But the massing of a large number of people was viewed as a threat by Poland and other European countries, including Germany – the main destination for many of the migrants.

Steffen Seibert, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, told reporters that “the Belarusian regime is acting as a human trafficker.”

“It instrumentalises refugees and migrants in a way that’s politically and from a humanitarian point of view condemnable. Europe will make a united stand against this continuous hybrid attack,” Seibert said.