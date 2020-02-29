César awards in turmoil as cast and crew of Polanski film pull out

France's film industry was in turmoil after the entire cast and crew of Roman Polanski's new film pulled out of the César awards ceremony last night.

The French equivalent of the Oscars was billed as the most explosive in its 45-year history amid accusations it had turned a blind eye to rape allegations against Polanski in awarding his film, 'An Officer and a Spy', more nominations than any other film.

The French-Polish 87-year-old had already said he would not attend, while the Césars board resigned over the furore that followed his film's 12 nominations.

Polanski is wanted in the US for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. He denies any wrongdoing.

Brad Pitt was due to receive an honorary award, but also declined to attend. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent