Celebrity publicist Max Clifford's last months 'lacked humanity', says his daughter
Disgraced celebrity publicist Max Clifford complained of "ice-cold" prison showers and was shown a lack of humanity and dignity in his dying months, his daughter has told an inquest.
Clifford (74) collapsed at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, where he was serving an eight-year sentence for historical sex offences.
He died of heart failure at Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon on December 10, 2017, two days after he was taken there by ambulance.
His daughter Louise Clifford told an inquest in a written statement: "I could see him getting more and more frail.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"He would complain to me daily about the ice-cold showers and cold cell and what a shock to the system it was each time.
"I believe the communication between the hospital and the prison was lacking and the communication between the hospital, prison and myself was non-existent, until the eve of his death when we finally got a diagnosis.
"In conclusion, I believe that the severity of his condition wasn't established and communicated by the hospital to the prison as it should have been and as a result his dying months lacked humanity and dignity."
Ms Clifford, who did not attend yesterday's hearing in Peterborough, said that her father first mentioned feeling "tight chested" and "unable to take a deep breath" in July 2017.
In the following weeks, he told her he was "struggling to eat, walk distances and push his disabled charges in the wheelchair, as part of his role as disability rep", she said.
Ms Clifford said she could see her father "fading" and she wrote to his lawyer and personal doctor "in desperation". The inquest continues.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- US seeks clarity on Erdogan threat to close air force base
- A Greek tragedy: How we've been wrong about Parthenon for two millennia