Celebrity publicist Max Clifford's last months 'lacked humanity', says his daughter

Disgraced celebrity publicist Max Clifford complained of "ice-cold" prison showers and was shown a lack of humanity and dignity in his dying months, his daughter has told an inquest.

Clifford (74) collapsed at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, where he was serving an eight-year sentence for historical sex offences.

He died of heart failure at Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon on December 10, 2017, two days after he was taken there by ambulance.

His daughter Louise Clifford told an inquest in a written statement: "I could see him getting more and more frail.

