Celebrities' Twitter accounts hijacked in text security flaw

Twitter accounts belonging to celebrities including Louis Theroux and Eamonn Holmes were hacked to expose a security flaw on the social network.

A message reading "This account has been temporarily hijacked by Insinia Security" appeared on several pages, in an effort to highlight an apparent vulnerability in the way Twitter uses text messages to secure accounts.

The security firm said the user had not lost access to their account and that none of their data was compromised during the exercise.

"We understood the way that Twitter handles incoming texts from your number," researchers said in a blog post.

In tricking Twitter's verification system, they were able to fully use the target's account, meaning they could send tweets, direct messages, retweet and like tweets, as well as follow and unfollow people.

It warned that the easy hack could be used to ruin people's reputations.

Irish Independent