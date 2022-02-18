Ceasefire violations in east Ukraine ‘could be a pretext for full invasion’

An interior view shows a kindergarten, which according to Ukraine's military officials was damaged by shelling, in Stanytsia Luhanska. Photo: Carlos Barria

Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian military accused each other of violating a ceasefire in the eastern part of Ukraine yesterday.

It is a potential flashpoint in what Western officials say are Russian preparations for a possible attack by growing forces massed near Ukraine’s borders.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, the Russian government expelled the US Embassy’s second-ranking diplomat, Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman, the State Department confirmed yesterday.

No reason was immediately given for the expulsion of Mr Gorman, who a department spokesperson described in a statement as “a key member of the embassy’s senior leadership team”.

The statement called the move “unprovoked” and “an escalatory step” and said the US is “considering our response”. A state department official said later that Mr Gorman departed last week.

Separately, Russia yesterday made public a written response to US proposals submitted on January 26 regarding Moscow’s demands on halting Nato expansion.

“In the absence of the readiness of the American side to agree on firm, legally binding guarantees of ensuring our security by the United States and its allies, Russia will be forced to respond, including through the implementation of military-technical measures,” it said.

The letter from the Russian Foreign Ministry did not elaborate on “military-technical measures” but again denied any plans for a “‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine, as has been officially claimed by the US and its allies since last fall”.

It added “claims of ‘Russian responsibility for the escalation’ cannot be interpreted other than as an attempt to pressure and devalue Russian proposals on security guarantees”.

The Ukrainian military reported 29 ceasefire violations up and down the border before noon yesterday, the vast majority of them with weapons that violate previous agreements.

Separatists rained down artillery, mortar rounds and other munitions at the front, the military said in a statement posted to social media.

In the village of Stanytsia Luhanska, near Luhansk, an artillery strike blew a hole through a playschool building. Three adults suffered concussions, officials said. No children were reported injured.

The Ukrainian military said the village was struck by 32 artillery rounds.

It was not immediately clear whether the reported shelling in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine amounted to more than the usual flare-ups in an eight-year war there, but the US has warned Russia could instigate an incident as a pretext for an attack.

At the White House, US President Joe Biden told reporters yesterday the threat of invasion remains “very high” and Russia may be creating an excuse to do so.

“We have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false-flag operation to have an excuse to go in,” Mr Biden said before departing on trip to Ohio. “Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine.”

He added that “my sense is it will happen in the next several days”.

However, he said a diplomatic resolution is still possible, and he dispatched US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to address the UN Security Council yesterday.

In New York, Mr Blinken told the council a potential Russian false-flag action could include a “fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia” – a fake mass grave, a staged drone attack on civilians or a “fake, even a real, attack using chemical weapons”.

“I am here today not to start a war but to prevent one,” he added.

Mr Blinken called on Russia to renounce any future invasion of Ukraine and send its forces back to their barracks.

“The world will remember that commitment,” he said.

“This is a moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people, as well as for the foundation of the United Nations charter and the rules-based international order that preserves stability worldwide.”

He said he has asked his Russian counterpart to meet with him in Europe next week.

The UN Security Council meeting was called by Russia, which currently holds its rotating presidency, to discuss implementation of the 2014-2015 Minsk agreements on ending the war in eastern Ukraine.

Western officials said on Wednesday that Russia was showing no sign of pulling back its troops from Ukraine’s border but was reinforcing them instead, contrary to President Vladimir Putin’s public statements that Russia was carrying out a partial withdrawal.

A senior US official accused Russia of making “false” claims about its purported retreat, saying Washington has confirmed that Moscow added as many as 7,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, with some arriving as recently as Wednesday.

“Every indication we have now is they mean only to publicly offer to talk and make claims about de-escalation while privately mobilising for war,” the official told reporters. (© Washington Post)

