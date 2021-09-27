CDU suffers huge losses but German election too close to call

SPD leader Olaf Scholz smiles after the first exit polls for the general elections in Berlin last night. Photo: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Angela Merkel’s party was facing devastating losses in German elections last night as initial projections had the Christian Democrats (CDU) neck-and-neck with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in a race that was to o close to call.

The results plunged Germany into political uncertainty and mean it could be weeks or even months before the identity of Ms Merkel’s successor is clear.

Olaf Scholz of the SPD and Armin Laschet of Ms Merkel’s CDU both claimed victory and said they would seek to form a coalition government after both fell short of a majority.

But fears of a hard-left coalition appeared to have been averted after initial projections suggested it would not command a majority in parliament.

The SPD were just in front with 24.9pc, and the CDU on 24.7pc, according to a projection for ARD television. A rival projection for ZDF television gave the SPD a slightly larger lead, with 25.7pc against 24.6pc for the CDU.

“The vote of the citizens is unequivocal,” Mr Scholz told German television. “I think it’s also a very clear mandate for us to make sure we get a good and capable government for Germany.

“We want to form the next government. Citizens want a change and they want the next chancellor to be from the SPD,” he said.

Mr Laschet hit back, saying: “A vote for the CDU is a vote against a left-wing government” and “that is why we will do everything in our power to form a federal government under the leadership of the CDU.”

But his defiance could not disguise the fact that it was a devastating evening for Ms Merkel’s party, which suffered heavy losses and appeared headed for its worst ever result.

“It is a loss of votes, which is not good,” he conceded.

“We’ve seen a situation where for the first time in 16 years of Angela Merkel, the chancellor hasn’t run for office. Nobody had the boost of being in office.”

The results were damaging for Mr Laschet, who threw away an early lead in the campaign and may now face moves from within his party to oust him as leader.

“I will discuss what needs to be done when the time has come,” he told German television when asked about his future.

SPD supporters were jubilant after projections predicted significant gains for the party, whose chances had been written off by most observers until a few months ago.

“We are ahead, so we have the mandate to form a government,” said Lars Klingbeil, the SPD general secretary.

It was a personal vindication for Mr Scholz, who was rejected as SPD leader two years ago only to be recalled to run for chancellor, and who seemingly single-handedly turned around the party’s fortunes.

Lengthy coalition negotiations are now expected. Absolute majorities are rare under Germany’s proportional representation system, but no party has ever faced forming a government with as low a share of the vote. Germany is likely to face a three-party coalition for the first time in its post-war history.

That could give the Greens, who came third with around 14pc, a decisive role despite a disappointing election campaign that saw them squander an early lead.

And it could make the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), who came fourth with a projected 11.7pc, into kingmakers.

Both Mr Scholz and Mr Laschet will now seek to woo those parties into an alliance.

The spectre of a hard-left government receded after projections suggested a “red-red-green” coalition of the SPD, Greens and the Left Party, a successor to the east German communist party, would not be able to command a majority. A coalition with the Left Party would never have been the centrist Mr Scholz’s first choice, but he could have used the threat of it to cajole the FDP into supporting him, after they made clear they would do whatever was necessary to avert “red-red-green”.

Without that threat there is a risk of stalemate in coalition talks.

The Greens are known to favour a coalition with the SPD, while the FDP lost no time in stating their preference for the CDU. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

