CCTV shows 'sickening' attack on unconscious passenger at tram station

Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV footage of an attempted murder in Chadderton, Oldham, in an appeal to identify the attackers.

A 49-year-old man suffered what police are calling an unprovoked attack as he was getting off a tram at Freehold Metrolink stop on Block Lane.

A group of passengers from the same tram followed him and began to attack him as he was leaving the platform. The group repeatedly kicked and stamped on the victim's head as he lay unconscious.

A tram driver noticed the attack and stopped his vehicle in order to intervene, eventually causing the attackers to eventually scatter. Detective Sergeant John Coleman, from GMP’s Oldham borough, said: “Not only did these men target an innocent man for no apparent reason, they subjected him to a sustained and brutal attack and the footage is absolutely shocking.

“How anyone could kick a defenceless man in the head as he lay unconscious is almost unbelievable but for them to return on three separate occasions to continue their assault and then leave him bleeding on the platform is beyond comprehension. “The fact the victim not only survived but is now on the road to recovery is pretty incredible.

“We know a tram stopped on the opposite side of the tracks at the time of the attack and I would urge anyone who has any video footage to please send it in to us as a matter of urgency. It could be vital to finding the people responsible. “Alternatively, anyone who thinks they know who did this, or has any information, please get in touch. This could have been your father, son or brother and we need to find these men immediately.”

TfGM’s Head of Metrolink, Danny Vaughan, said: “This was a sickening and sustained attack that has left a man seriously injured.

“We know there’s been a spike in the number of incidents of crime and antisocial behaviour in the Oldham area recently. It is something we are working with partners to try and tackle but the extent of this assault and level of force used was indiscriminate and wanton.

“Working under the TravelSafe Partnership the number of patrols in the area has been increased significantly and CCTV of the incident has been handed over to police to assist their investigation. I’d encourage anyone with information about this incident or those responsible to come forward.” Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8267 quoting reference number 2239 of 08/03/18 or the independent charity Crime stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Independent News Service