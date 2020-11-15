Cautious optimisim second virus wave may have passed peak in Europe

'The World Health Organisation warned that even after successful tests, it will take months to roll out a vaccine successfully.' (stock photo)

As the coronavirus pandemic recorded several grim milestones in Europe, there were signs of hope on the horizon.

Italy became the latest European country to record one million cases last week, while in France there are now more people admitted to hospital with the virus than at the height of the first wave.

However, the news the first vaccine is effective and will be ready for distribution soon was not the only cause for cautious optimism.

Across much of the continent there are signs the second wave is slowing and may have passed its peak.

In the UK, Germany, France and Spain, the rate of infection has begun to slow, while hard-hit countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic have had a dramatic fall in new cases.

Britain yesterday reported 26,860 new cases, down from 27,301 on Friday and the lowest number since Wednesday.

The daily number of new deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test rose to 462 from 376 on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 51,766.

In Germany and France, the R number - indicating how many people each person with the virus infects - has dropped below one, while in Italy the proportion of people testing positive has begun to fall.

However, leaders and health experts across Europe warned it was too soon to talk of relaxing restrictions.

"France is facing an extremely strong second wave," Jean Castex, the French prime minister, said.

"Today in France one in four deaths is due to the coronavirus. According to our projections the peak in the hospitals should come next week. If all goes to plan, there could be a relaxation of restrictions from December 1."

In France, hospital wards are at 94pc capacity, with a new patient admitted with the virus every 30 seconds.

In Germany, Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease centre, said: "We have to grit our teeth for another couple of months. What makes me cautiously optimistic is the fact that the number of cases is currently not rising that steeply. It shows we are not at the mercy of the virus."

There were 22,461 new cases in Germany yesterday. The reported death toll rose by 178 to 12,378.

It was a week of grim developments. In Italy, a patient was found dead while waiting for a test at a hospital in Naples. Disturbing footage shared on social media showed the lifeless body sprawled across the floor of a bathroom, while patients looked on from a packed coronavirus ward.

Italy yesterday reported 37,255 new cases and 541 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Austria plans to double down on its lockdown measures by bringing in a 24-hour curfew and school closures, after its partial lockdown failed to stop a surge in hospitalisations.

Starting on Tuesday, Austrians will be allowed to leave the house only to go to work, do essential shopping or visit their closest family, in an extension of a night-time curfew announced two weeks ago.

Germany has not seen any excess mortality so far as a result of the second wave, while across Europe it remains much lower than during the first wave.

There were hopeful signs in those countries hit worst at the start of the second wave. In the Czech Republic infection rates have fallen sharply. The same is true in the Netherlands and Belgium.

However, Alexander De Croo, the Belgian prime minister, warned: "This is a marathon and we're close to the start, not close to the finish."

The World Health Organisation warned that even after successful tests, it will take months to roll out a vaccine successfully.

