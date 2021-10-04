Catholic Church in France ‘had 3,000 active paedophiles’

At least 3,000 paedophiles have been active in the French Roman Catholic Church since 1950, an independent commission investigating claims of abuse within the institution says.

The revelation comes just days before the commission, launched in 2018 by the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF), is set to release a 2,500-page report based on more than two years of research and interviews.

The team of 22 experts including lawyers, doctors, sociologists and theologians, uncovered 2,900 to 3,200 sex offenders while examining church, court and police archives.

Researchers also received more than 6,500 calls from victims and family via a phone hotline, which resulted in 250 hearings and in-depth interviews.

According to Jean-Marc Sauvé, head of the commission, 3,000 “is a minimum estimate”. He added that two-thirds of perpetrators were priests.

The report looked into “the mechanisms, notably institutional and cultural” in the church which allowed abuse while giving paedophiles impunity. The commission will offer 45 proposals to prevent future abuse.

“The report is going to create an earthquake,” said Olivier Savignac, the president of Parler et Revivre, a support group for victims of child abuse and other forms of sexual violence.

Mr Savignac hoped the report would result in “more concrete actions taken by the church to prevent child abuse, as opposed to just words”. Mr Savignac and other victims are expected to attend tomorrow’s conference.

Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, head of the CEF, feared the report would reveal “considerable, frightening figures”, adding its publication would be “a harsh and serious moment” that called for “an attitude of truth and compassion”.

“Frightening” as they may be, Mr Savignac said the figures were necessary in getting the public’s attention. “The French take figures seriously,” he said. “Figures like these are how you get the conversation going.”

The commission was set up by the CEF and the national congregations conference in response to scandals. Its formation also came after Pope Francis passed a measure obliging those who know about sex abuse to report it.

In most cases in the report, prosecution is unlikely because the abuse occurred beyond French statutes of limitations, and it remains unclear what actions the church itself will take.

The report is expected to be studied at the Vatican, where the issue was raised by the Pope in September during a meeting with French bishops.

The scandal in the French church is the latest to hit the Roman Catholic Church, which has been rocked by sexual abuse scandals around the world, often involving children, over the past 20 years.

A Vatican spokesperson said it would wait for the full report to be published before deciding on whether to comment.

In June, Pope Francis said the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse crisis was a worldwide “catastrophe”.

The French Catholic Church posted a prayer on its official Twitter account yesterday, on behalf of victims, and added it would also hold a prayer tomorrow.

“Dear Lord, we entrust to you all those who have been victims of violence and sexual attacks in the church. We pray that we will always be able to count on your support and help during these ordeals,” it wrote on its Twitter account. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

