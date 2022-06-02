‘Catastrophic’ global food crisis now looms – and could last for years

A global food crisis of “catastrophic” magnitude brought on by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could last for years – and lead to civil unrest and famine, a report warns.

Rising food prices and dwindling supplies may last to 2024 and “possibly beyond” according to global ratings agency S&P.

The agency said the food shock would “drag on GDP growth, fiscal performance, and social stability”, with areas such as the Middle East and Africa hit hardest.

Global food prices soared to an all-time high in the early weeks of the conflict in Ukraine, which has decimated output from one of the world’s top producing regions.

Analyst Samuel Tilleray said predictions the crisis would be limited to a “single-year shock” looked overly optimistic.

He said: “While even a one-year shock of the magnitude observed would be likely to cause malnourishment and increase food poverty, if our thesis of fertiliser shortage and export restriction-driven multiyear shock plays out, the impact could be catastrophic, absent remedial measures.”

S&P predicted competition for agricultural commodities would build through this year and the next, as countries vie to secure domestic supply.

Poorer countries have “limited capacity” to replace these lost imports, the report said, risking food shortages.

Meanwhile, a key Ukrainian bridge has been targeted by Russian missile attacks, as the Kremlin attempts to exacerbate the food crisis.

The strategically important Pidyomnyy Mist bridge, on the Black Sea coast, which provides rail and road links between the port of Odesa and the border with Russia to the north and Romania and Moldova to the west, was being bombarded continuously, according to British intelligence.

The crossing – also known as Zatoka bridge – is vital to Ukrainian efforts to export millions of tonnes of grain overland while its ports are blockaded by Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been repeatedly accused of weaponising food supplies to put pressure on the West to ease its sanctions on Moscow.

About 22 million tonnes of grain are stuck in Ukraine, one of the world’s largest wheat producers. Ukraine has about a month to get it out of storage before the next harvest.

The Kremlin has promised to end its blockade if the West helps it to de-mine Odesa and lifts sanctions on Moscow.

However, some nations, led by the Baltic states and Poland, are sceptical about any deal with Russia.

