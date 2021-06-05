‘Catastrophe’ of sexual abuse leads German cardinal to offer his resignation

Germany’s most prominent Catholic leader, an adviser to Pope Francis, has offered his resignation to the pontiff in a lengthy letter, citing his personal role in the “catastrophe” of sexual abuse.

“I feel that through remaining silent, neglecting to act and over-focusing on the reputation of the Church I have made myself personally guilty and responsible,” Cardinal Reinhard Marx wrote to the pope in a letter published yesterday.

Dr Marx’s offer was unusually public and self-reflective, given the opaque manner in which Catholic prelates usually step down.

The Vatican has not said whether the pope will accept Dr Marx’s resignation as archbishop of Munich and Freising. Still, the offer represents the most significant fallout to date from a years-long wave of abuse investigations in the German Catholic Church and resulting in widespread discontent among the country’s Catholics.

Dr Marx, in his letter, said the reputation of bishops in Germany seemed to be at a “low point.” He said the church was in crisis and at a seeming “dead end,” adding it had become increasingly clear to him that there must be personal consequences for “systemic” failure.

“It is also not right to simply link these problems largely on past times and former Church officials,” Dr Marx (67) wrote.

Dr Marx is among the cardinals on Francis’s Council of Cardinals, known as the C9 advisory council, and he was given a prominent speaking role at a Vatican summit in 2019 aiming to address abuse and cover-up within the church. He has a reputation as a progressive leader, and several years ago he helped launch a discussion – still ongoing – among German Catholic leaders to reassess church teachings on sexuality, the role of women and clerical celibacy.

Because of that, for conservatives in the Vatican and beyond, Germany has become the wild card of the universal church – a place where the leaders are likeliest to push away from traditional teachings.

But domestically, the problem is more basic: German Catholics are furious about abuse, and the nation’s church is reeling from multiple abuse-related inquiries.

The resignation could be a tipping point for wider changes in the leadership, said Gregor-Maria Hoff, a theologian who is consulting with the German bishops on their meetings about church teaching and policy. Mr Hoff said Germany could be in for the kind of turmoil that hit Chile, where in 2018 all the country’s bishops offered their resignations en masse to the pope.

“They have to clear the table,” he said. “This is the chance, in a spiritual sense, to make a new start.”

Germany’s understanding about the scale of abuse grew in 2018, with a report, commissioned by the national bishops’ conference, documenting more than 3,600 cases of abuse by 1,600 members of the clergy over seven decades.

Dr Marx, in his letter, did not detail any specific mishandling of cases. But in April, he declined a federal award of merit, according to the Catholic News Agency, after an open letter criticised him for not investigating alleged cases when he was bishop of Trier from 2001 until 2007.

The letter also said that Dr Marx had failed to publish a 2010 report on sexual violence in the archdiocese of Munich.

© Washington Post