Catalan separatists win over half votes in local elections

Catalan separatist parties have won more than 50pc of the vote in local elections for the first time, with the result from Sunday’s poll showing that the question of independence will continue to destabilise Spanish politics.

Quim Torra, Catalonia’s former president, described the fact that separatist parties had won 51pc of the vote as “historic”, even though turnout was down by around 25 percentage points from 2017, possibly because of the pandemic. The election was called because Mr Torra was barred from public office last autumn after Spain’s courts found him guilty of disobedience for refusing to remove pro-independence symbols from public buildings during previous election campaigns.

Carles Puigdemont, the previous Catalan leader who illegally declared Catalonia’s secession from Spain in 2017, said the result obliged Catalan parties to make a renewed push for independence.

“Our duty is to try to execute this message explicitly because now we have the strength to do so,” Mr Puigdemont said from Belgium, where he is in exile following the 2017 crisis when his government held an unlawful referendum. Nine of his fellow independence leaders were jailed in the aftermath.

Although pro-independence forces extended their majority in Catalonia’s parliament, Spain’s ruling Socialist party won a narrow victory with 23pc of the vote. Vox, the far-right party, won representation in Catalonia’s parliament for the first time with 11 seats, ahead of the liberal Ciudadanos and conservative Popular Party.

The Catalan Republican Left (ERC) was the second most-voted party on 21pc and 33 seats, the same number as the Socialists. Salvador Illa, the Socialists’ lead candidate, said he would try to form a government. But ERC’s Pere Aragones has ruled out any deal with the Socialists, even though his party often supports the Socialist-led government of PM Pedro Sanchez in the Spanish parliament.

Oriol Junqueras, the ERC’s jailed leader, has criticised the confrontational tactics of past Catalan governments, and Mr Aragones is expected to attempt to broaden support for independence while pressing for the right to hold a legal self-determination referendum.

The ERC also demands that the Spanish government declare an amnesty for all politicians convicted or yet to be tried for involvement in the 2017 crisis.

Podemos, the hard-left junior partner in Spain’s coalition government, supports a pardon for Catalan politicians serving prison sentences.

Pablo Iglesias, Podemos leader and deputy prime minister, said: “Spain’s political and democratic situation cannot be fully normal when the leaders of the two parties that govern Catalonia are either in prison or in Brussels”.

