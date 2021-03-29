Catalan separatists under fire for €18m ‘vanity’ space project

Separatist leaders in Spain’s Catalonia region have been accused of squandering taxpayers’ money after embarking on their own independent space programme.

The programme, which is costing €18m, launched the first of a planned constellation of satellites last week, with the aim of developing a space tech industry in Catalonia.

The satellites will use 5G technology to deploy internet connectivity for the Catalan regional government, which has made numerous complaints of spying by Spain’s government before and after the region’s attempt to declare independence in 2017.

“This gives us the possibility of having our own government communications,” said Jordi Puignero, Catalonia’s digital policy minister.

Opposition parties in Catalonia question the wisdom and timing of the programme, describing it as a vanity project by the region’s separatists.

They point out that Spain is already part of the much larger European Space Agency, which has an annual budget of €6.5bn.

The programme also comes at a time when the Catalan region’s economy has been crippled by the Covid pandemic.

“Eighteen million euro doesn’t get you very far in space technology, but would be a godsend in terms of healthcare resources at a time like this,” said Alejandro Fernandez, leader of the Popular Party in the region.

The first satellite, a shoebox-sized device called Enxaneta, was sent into orbit last week after being launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. At least five more will follow it over the next two years.

A Spanish government spokesman said it was “gathering information” about the satellite launch before deciding whether to open legal proceedings.

