Catalan independence activists may face terrorism charges amid claims they planned violent acts

Prosecutors yesterday called for nine activists linked to pro-Catalan independence groups to face rebellion and terrorism charges.

The nine were arrested in Barcelona province yesterday on suspicion they may have been planning violent acts, possibly with explosives.

A Civil Guard statement said the operation in was part of an investigation into the Committees for the Defence of the Republic (CDR), a grassroots organisation that wants independence from Spain.

In the past, the group has organised street protests and blocked road and rail lines.

Police said they carried out 10 raids and seized material they believe could be used to make explosives.

Catalonia's mainstream independence movement has been proud of its overwhelmingly peaceful approach and if the allegations are proven, they would be a major blow.

Police did not say when the group may have been planning the acts of violence.

Major protests are expected in the coming weeks when Spain's Supreme Court issues its verdict in the trial of 12 ex-Catalan officials and activists charged for attempting to establish an independent Catalan republic in 2017.

The CDR said the arrests and raids were a bid to "silence" them and called for protests against "state repression".

Irish Independent