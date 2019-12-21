Cat-caller is cleared in 'free speech' ruling
The first man prosecuted under Rotterdam's law banning harassment of women on the street has been acquitted after a court ruled he had a right to freedom of expression.
Rotterdam and Amsterdam city councils made cat-calling and other sexual harassment on the street illegal in 2017. Offenders face a fine of €4,000 or three months in prison.
However, an appeal court in the Hague has now ruled that the cat-calling ban was illegal.
Judges handed down a ruling that only the Dutch government and senate had the power to impose such a ban, and not local authorities.
The 36-year-old man in the case had approached two women on the street, calling out: "Hey, beautiful ladies. Where are you going" and making kissing gestures.
He then chased after the women, calling: "Hey baby, are you leaving now? Stay with me for a little longer."
After his behaviour was seen by street wardens the man was ordered to pay a €200 fine or spend three nights in jail.
The court of appeal overturned his sentence for both his comments and gestures. It said there was no distinction between "verbal or physical manifestation of thoughts or feelings" and both fell under freedom of expression.
It added the Rotterdam bylaw was invalid and did not make the difference between permissible and punishable behaviour clear enough.
Irish Independent