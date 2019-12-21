Cat-caller is cleared in 'free speech' ruling

The first man prosecuted under Rotterdam's law banning harassment of women on the street has been acquitted after a court ruled he had a right to freedom of expression.

Rotterdam and Amsterdam city councils made cat-calling and other sexual harassment on the street illegal in 2017. Offenders face a fine of €4,000 or three months in prison.

However, an appeal court in the Hague has now ruled that the cat-calling ban was illegal.

Judges handed down a ruling that only the Dutch government and senate had the power to impose such a ban, and not local authorities.

