Cashing the splash –pools rake in €10m as French roll out AI nationwide to find hidden swimming spots in gardens

A French scheme hunting for undeclared swimming pools is to be rolled out nationwide after artificial intelligence raked in €10m by identifying 20,000 hidden pools.

With 3.2 million swimming pools in individual homes, France has more pools per capita than any country bar America.

Private pool sales had already been booming in France before the Covid pandemic, which saw a surge in installations as millions of employees began working from home more often

The worldwide number of private pools is climbing so fast that last week Green politicians suggested they should be banned to save water.

AI software developed by Google and Capgemini learnt how to spot pools in aerial images during a trial run last year.

The public finances authority said the programme would now be rolled out nationwide, potentially leading to €40m in new levies in 2023.

It could also be used to find undeclared home extensions, patios or gazebos, which are also used to factor property taxes, the authority said.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, an average pool of 30 square metres (320 square feet) would be taxed at €200 a year.

Pools are seen as extra real estate unless they are moveable or under 10 square metres in size.

They must be declared to the local town hall within 90 days before construction, leading to a one-off tax.

They must also be declared to the tax office, leading to higher local property tax bills due to the increase in a home’s rental worth.

Under the new system, anyone discovered to have installed a pool without notifying the authorities is sent a letter asking them to explain the situation.

However, there is no reduction or exemption system for unused swimming pools.

The only way a householder can avoid paying the taxes imposed on a pool is by filling it in and rendering it unusable. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

