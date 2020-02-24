Carnival defies call to ban parade with Jewish stereotypes

Caricature: A float with an effigy of an ultra-Orthodox Jew during a carnival parade in Aalst, Belgium. Photo: Reuters

A satirical Belgian carnival parade decried by Israel's foreign minister as "hateful" went ahead yesterday despite being withdrawn from the United Nation's list of recognised cultural events over accusations of racism and anti-Semitism.

After a float in 2019 featured caricatures of ultra-Orthodox Jews standing with bags of money, organisers in the city of Aalst faced calls to cancel the centuries-old parade, which was included on Unesco's cultural heritage list in 2010.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Twitter on Thursday: "Belgium as a Western democracy should be ashamed to allow such a vitriolic anti-Semitic display", calling on authorities to ban "this hateful parade".

Organisers and participants said the Aalst carnival, which pokes fun at religious, ethnic and social groups, including the British and Belgian royal families, was not against Jews.

"Nobody is targeted," said 21-year-old student Jielke, one of thousands of revellers who turned out despite a winter storm.

"Last year there was a lot of fuss, but we want to make fun of everyone," she said, standing in front of a float with an effigy of an Arab man as a snake charmer.

Of some 60 floats, a handful made fun of religion, including one effigy of an ultra-Orthodox Jew with boxes of diamonds.

Another was as a mock-up of the Western Wall, the Jewish place of prayer and pilgrimage, in Jerusalem.

Irish Independent