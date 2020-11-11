Cardinals, bishops and popes rapped in Vatican abuse inquiry

Greeting: Pope John Paul II shakes hands with former cardinal Theodore McCarrick at the Vatican in February 2001. Photo: AP

Pope Francis has been drawn into an abuse controversy after a Vatican investigation into a top cleric has found that a series of bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed reports of sexual misconduct with seminarians.

The probe concluded that Pope Francis merely continued his predecessors’ handling of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick until a former altar boy alleged abuse.

The Vatican took the extraordinary step yesterday of publishing its two-year, 449-page internal investigation into the American prelate’s rise and fall in a bid to restore credibility to the US and Vatican hierarchies, which have been shattered by the McCarrick scandal.

A summary of the report from the Vatican put the lion’s share of blame on Pope John Paul II, who appointed McCarrick archbishop of Washington DC, in 2000, despite having commissioned an inquiry that confirmed he had sex with seminarians.

The summary says Pope John Paul believed McCarrick’s last-ditch, handwritten denial.

But the report also charts the alarm bells that sounded – but were ignored – nearly a decade earlier, when in 1993 a series of six anonymous letters were sent to US church officials and the Vatican’s ambassador to the US alleging McCarrick was a “paedophile” who would sleep in the same bed with young men and boys.

The ambassador destroyed the letters, and the US church had a policy at the time of not taking action based on anonymous reports of abuse – a practice that was recently reversed by the Vatican for the church at large.

McCarrick (90) was defrocked by Pope Francis last year after a Vatican investigation confirmed decades of allegations that the globe-trotting envoy and successful church fundraiser had sexually molested adults as well as children.

The Vatican had reports from authoritative figures dating back to 1999 that McCarrick’s behaviour was problematic, yet he continued to rise to become an influential cardinal, kingmaker and emissary of the Holy See’s “soft diplomacy.”

The findings accused bishops dead and alive of providing the Vatican with incomplete information about McCarrick’s behaviour, and of turning a blind eye to his repeated flouting of informal restrictions ordered up in 2006 after Pope Benedict XVI decided not to investigate or sanction him seriously.

Most significantly, the findings largely gave Pope Francis a pass, saying he never lifted or modified those restrictions, never named McCarrick a “diplomatic agent” for the Holy See and never received any documentation about McCarrick before 2017.

It didn’t say if Pope Francis had sought such documentation after one of his ambassadors purportedly told him in 2013 that McCarrick was a predator.

“Pope Francis had heard only that there had been allegations and rumours related to immoral conduct with adults occurring prior to McCarrick’s appointment to Washington,” the summary says.

“Believing that the allegations had already been reviewed and rejected by Pope John Paul II, and well aware that McCarrick was active during the papacy of Benedict XVI, Pope Francis did not see the need to alter the approach that had been adopted.”

Pope Francis changed course after a former altar boy came forward in 2017 alleging that McCarrick groped him when he was a teenager during preparations for Christmas Mass in 1971 and 1972 in New York.

The allegation was the first solid claim against McCarrick involving a minor and triggered the canonical trial that resulted in his defrocking.

While the summary provided new details about what the Vatican knew and when, it didn’t elaborate on the internal “old boys club” culture that allowed McCarrick’s behaviou r to continue unchecked.

Pope Francis commissioned the report after the retired Vatican ambassador to the US, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, issued a blistering expose of the two-decade-long McCarrick cover-up in 2018, naming around two dozen US and Vatican officials who knew of his misconduct but failed to effectively sanction him.

The report drew on documents from five Vatican departments, four US dioceses, two US seminaries and the Vatican’s US Embassy.

