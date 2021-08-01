Cardinal in the dock as Vatican asks who had fingers in the till 

The most dramatic moment in last Tuesday’s opening session of the Vatican trial of Cardinal Angelo Becciu (and others) came just after nine on a hot July Roman morning. As the 14-person press pool and the 10 different defence teams found their places in the makeshift Vatican City state tribunal court, temporarily situated in a large, modern meeting room in the Vatican museum, Cardinal Becciu himself unexpectedly appeared.

Most of us had not expected the 73-year-old cardinal to be present. We had thought that, given the sensational nature of this trial, attracting worldwide media attention, the cardinal would opt to keep a low profile and stay away.

Yet no. There he was, a small, almost lonely-looking, slightly bewildered figure, dressed in the black of any ordinary priest, looking a million miles from the Cardinal Sostituto (Vatican chief of staff to both Popes Benedict and Francis) so familiar to all of us Vatican watchers.

Sardinian-born Becciu is not a tall man. He has a physique that induces thoughts of a jockey or at least a travelling head lad rather than a Prince of the Church. The cardinal, however, soon found his bearings and moved down to the back of the hall where his legal team awaited him, sitting right in front of the press pool.

And there he remained, with the exception of a couple of breaks called by Judge Giuseppe Pignatone, for the next seven hours of a gruelling opening day.

Speaking to the press immediately after the hearing, the cardinal revealed just why he was there: “I am here out of obedience to the Pope, who has sent me to stand trial. He has entrusted me with many tasks in my life, he wanted me to be present at this trial — and here I am.”

“This trial”, of course, is by far the most serious case to go through Vatican City criminal courts since Pope Francis was elected in 2013. It is unprecedented in that it represents the first time a Vatican cardinal has been tried in such a court, one presided over by a layman. Until now, cardinals have always been tried by their peer group in a Court of Cassation presided over by a cardinal.

The fact that Cardinal Becciu is standing trial at all, as he himself indicated, is due to Pope Francis, who, as recently as last May, in his role of ultimate legislator in Vatican City, changed the law that had previously guaranteed peer group judgment for cardinals.

Thus it is that, along with nine other mainly lay defendants, Cardinal Becciu faces charges of embezzlement, fraud, corruption, abuse of office and money laundering in relation to at least a decade of murky financial dealing in the name of the Holy See.

Put simply, Vatican investigators allege Cardinal Becciu and the lay bankers, investors and others charged with him squandered untold millions of church funds in a series of ill-advised investments. Worse still, when they say “church funds”, they are in particular referring to Peter’s Pence, the June 29 charitable offering by the 1.3 billion Catholic faithful.

The most obvious of these bad investments concerns a former Harrods warehouse on Sloane Avenue, London, bought by the Vatican in 2014 for €350m but which in the meantime has lost up to €70m in value.

Other less-than-inspired investments concern €3m lost on the US blockbuster film Men In Black and four London real estate deals in 2015, which, according to the investigators, saw the Vatican invest €67m, only to immediately lose €14m.

Were these losses just market-driven bad luck, or were they something else? The investigators argue that bankers, business figures and compliant clerics have for years combined to create a “rotten, predatory but lucrative system” that saw “improbable if not unpresentable” figures get their hands on Holy See funds — thanks to “limited but incisive internal complicity and connivance”.

For years too, there has been the suspicion that some banks and business concerns could not resist the temptation of considering the Vatican Bank, IOR, as some sort of “foreign” offshore banking haven that just happens to be situated in the Eternal City.

Certainly, the thrust of this investigation would suggest a probably small number of people have systematically robbed the Vatican till.

At the end of Tuesday’s marathon, which was marked by endless wrangling between the army of defence lawyers, Judge Pignatone and the Vatican promoter of justice (aka the public prosecutor), the case was predictably adjourned until October 5 in order to give defence teams more time and more documentation. This one will run and run.

Which leaves a lot of questions hanging in the air.

For a start, on a ‘colourful’ note, what was the role, if any, in all of this of the so-called Cardinal’s Lady — Cecilia Marogna, head of a Slovenia-based agency which deals with security and counter-terrorism issues in North Africa and the Middle East?

Becciu is alleged to have paid her €500,000 in relation to Vatican missions in Africa. Italian media reports, however, suggest the money went on shopping sprees.

Arguably, however, a more important question still has to be answered. Namely, has the supreme legislator around here — Pope Francis — not already given his verdict on Cardinal Becciu?

After all, last September, he effectively fired him both from his Vatican job as Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and from the Cardinalate, presumably based on the information he had received from his investigators.

Has Francis already found him guilty? Or does his surprise dinner with Becciu last Holy Thursday mean that, despite everything, he considers the cardinal innocent until proven guilty?

Then, too, if this Vatican “maxi-processo” ends up without convictions, does that undermine Francis, undermine the thrust of his attempted reform of Vatican finances, one of the major reasons why his fellow cardinals elected him in 2013?

You do not need to be a clairvoyant to conclude a great deal is riding on this trial — essentially, the credibility of Cardinal Becciu, or that of the pontificate of “reformer” Pope Francis. Something has got to give.