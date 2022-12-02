Cardinal facing fraud trial secretly recorded attempt to get Pope Francis to vouch for him

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photo: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters

A disgraced Vatican cleric secretly recorded a conversation he had with Pope Francis in an attempt to cover his back just days before being put on trial for fraud and embezzlement.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu tried to coerce the pontiff into vouching for him in relation to a secret deal to free a nun kidnapped in West Africa, an audio recording obtained by an Italian news agency revealed.

The agreement, which was allegedly overseen by the cardinal, entailed €575,000 of Vatican money being made available to secure the release of the nun, who was being held by jihadists in Mali.

Instead of being used to liberate the nun it is claimed the money was squandered on handbags, holidays and health spas by self-styled intelligence analyst, Cecilia Marogna, a confidante of Cardinal Becciu.

The cleric allegedly made the telephone call in July last year, 10 days after the 85-year-old Pope had been released from hospital after undergoing colon surgery, and three days before the cardinal was due to go on trial in a Vatican court.

During the five-minute recording, the pontiff sounds tired and a little perplexed by the cardinal’s requests.

“Did you or not give me authorisation to start the operation to free the nun?” Cardinal Becciu – who is the most senior Vatican cleric in modern times to go on trial for alleged financial crimes – asked the Pope.

“For the ransom we had decided on €500,000, we said no more because it seemed immoral to give more money which would go into the pockets of the terrorists.

“I think I had informed you about all this. Do you remember? The magistrates accuse me of duping you, which is not true.”

The Pope said he “vaguely” recalled the initiative but asked him to put everything in writing.

The conversation was allegedly recorded by the cardinal’s niece, who was with him in the room where the call was made.

The cardinal and nine other defendants, including Ms Marogna, were put on trial in July last year.

They are accused of a range of crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, abuse of office and fraud. All deny any wrongdoing.

Cardinal Becciu was once the third most powerful figure in the Vatican, managing a fortune in church funds.

But in a spectacular fall from grace he was forced to resign by Pope Francis in September 2020 amid allegations that he had mishandled the Vatican’s purchase of a former Harrods car showroom in Chelsea, west London.

He is also accused of funnelling Vatican money to organisations run by his brothers.

The Pope stripped him of his rights as a cardinal, although he allowed him to keep the title. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

