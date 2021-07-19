Car ploughs into pedestrians in Marbella, at least five injured

At least five people were injured on Monday in the Spanish resort town of Marbella when a car whose driver had apparently lost control of the vehicle rammed into several bar terraces on a footpath, local media reported.

Police in Marbella were not immediately available for comment, but El Espanol newspaper said the driver was a young local man who was in the car with his parents and police were not treating the accident as terrorism-related.

It is understood that at least five people were seriously injured in the incident on Monday afternoon.

Expand Close Emergency services attend a street in Marbella after a car ploughed into pedestrians. Photo: Solarpix / Facebook

The area was filled with outdoor cafes and restaurants.

The area was filled with outdoor cafes and restaurants.

A police spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Monday that officers arrested the car's driver and are investigating the incident.

Online videos from the scene of the crash, one of the main thoroughfares in the coastal resort city, showed ambulances and police officers while waiters cleaned up or assisted people on the ground.

The incident took place in the mid-afternoon as the area was brimming with customers having lunch, said Raúl Morote, whose family owns several restaurants on the popular avenue.

“The car was zigzagging and sweeping away everything,” Morote told AP.

He said he could see about a dozen people being assisted on the spot by emergency crews, many of them with blood covering their legs.



