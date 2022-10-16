Captive Russian POWs pretend to be conscripts to get ‘soft’ treatment

Professional Russian soldiers captured in Ukraine are pretending to be conscripts — in order to be treated more “softly”, it has emerged.

Four out of five Russians captured in Ukraine claimed in a video to be recently mobilised conscripts, but an analysis by Radio Free Europe found they were actually part of the Russian army.

Most of the men were found to have extensive military experience. They lied about their status in order to receive a “softer attitude” from their captors, according to the report.

Vladimir Putin this week said 220,000 Russian men had so far been conscripted for war. Before the war, the Kremlin had stated it could field a total of 900,000 active duty troops.

Ukraine has said that it treats all prisoners of war equally, and Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russians that they will be killed if they arrive on Ukrainian territory to fight.

He has urged them to surrender immediately through a Ukrainian government telephone hotline or Telegram social media channel called ‘I want to live’.

On September 21, Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of men with military experience to replenish his units which have been battered in Ukraine.

Russia’s ministry of defence has not published any recent casualty numbers, but Western officials say Russia may have suffered up to 80,000 casualties in eight months of war.

Putin said last week that 50,000 mobilised men are already serving with their units in Ukraine, meaning their training could only have lasted a few days.

Yesterday, Britain’s ministry of defence stated that the long-established tradition of graft in the Russian army meant that 300,000 armoured vests bought in 2020 are not available to conscripts because of “endemic corruption and poor logistics”.

“This vest has been selling on Russian online shopping sites for 40,000 roubles (€650), up from around 12,000 roubles (€200) in April,” it said, adding Russian conscripts are being forced to purchase their own.

Putin wanted to avoid ordering a mobilisation, as it undermined Kremlin propaganda that the so-called Special Operation in Ukraine was under control.

Several hundred thousand young Russians fled the country within days of the mobilisation order — more than the 300,000 men that Putin has estimated will be mobilised by the time he ends the process in a fortnight.

The dead bodies of mobilised men are already being sent back to Russia, and the Kremlin worries that this will further dent support for the war.

