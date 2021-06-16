Captain of hijacked Ryanair jet forced to say Minsk diversion was voluntary

The captain and crew of the Ryanair passenger jet “hijacked” by the Belarus regime were put under pressure to confess on camera that they voluntarily diverted to Minsk, the airline’s boss Michael O’Leary has revealed.

Mr O’Leary said a number of unidentified people boarded the aircraft carrying video cameras after the plane was intercepted and forced to land in the Belarus capital under the pretext of a fictitious bomb threat.

He told MPs on the transport committee yesterday that they “repeatedly attempted to get the crew to confirm on video that they had voluntarily diverted to Minsk” but the captain and his team refused to do so.

The diversion of the jet en route to Vilnius in Lithuania resulted in passengers Roman Protasevich, an opposition journalist, and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, being seized by the Belarus authorities.

They have since appeared giving televised “confessions” that supporters fear were extracted under duress.

Describing it as a “premeditated breach of international aviation rules” by Belarus, Mr O’Leary said that after landing the passengers and crew were taken to the terminal under armed guard and held “for a number of hours”.

“The captain was left on board, but every time he left the cockpit to examine either the engines or do a walk around, he was accompanied by an armed guard,” he said. “So it was a very threatening and hostile environment. We eventually got the aircraft back out of Minsk after about eight hours.”

The plane left Belarus without Mr Protasevich, Ms Sapega, two Belarusian citizens and a Greek computer scientist.

Mr O’Leary said the Belarusians could have been agents from the Russian or Belarus KGB but each told Belarusian TV they asked to disembark as they were transiting to Minsk anyway.

The Ryanair boss was giving evidence to a special session of the transport select committee into flight FR4978, flying from Greece to Lithuania on May 23 but was forced to change by Minsk air traffic control to head for Minsk escorted by a MiG fighter jet.

Mr O’Leary said the crew were told by Minsk that they had received “a credible threat that if the aircraft entered Lithuanian air space, or attempted to land at Vilnius airport, that a bomb on board would be detonated”.

Mr O’Leary said diverted Ryanair flights in that location would normally land in Poland and the Baltic states, but the captain was put under “considerable pressure” to land in Minsk. “He wasn’t instructed to do so, but he wasn’t left with any great alternatives.