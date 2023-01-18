| 0.4°C Dublin

Can’t sleep? Watching a horror movie before you go to bed could help

Scary films like Psycho, starring Janet Leigh, don't negatively affect sleep, researchers found. Photo: Bettmann Expand

Joe Pinkstone

The choice of evening television is crucial when relaxing after a long day, and it’s traditionally thought that horrors or thrillers should be avoided before bedtime if you want a nightmare-free sleep.

However, a new Swiss study has found watching suspenseful thrillers, even if filled with cliffhangers, has little impact on sleep quality and can actually help with nodding off.

