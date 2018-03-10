Campaigners offer €5k reward for information after 'mutilated' dogs found dead on roadside

Campaigners have offered a reward of up to £5,000 (€5,627) for information after three dogs suspected of being involved in fighting were found dead on a roadside.

The animals' mutilated bodies were discovered near the village of Cranfield, between Milton Keynes and Bedford, following a tip-off from a concerned member of the public to the League Against Cruel Sports.

Its director of campaigns, Chris Luffingham, said there was a reward of up to £5,000 for information that leads to a conviction. He added: "We suspect these poor animals suffered serious physical and mental suffering while being torn apart in illegal dog fights.

"We're determined to expose and help prevent dog fighting in the UK and we are asking for people to contact out Animal Crimewatch team with any information on this dreadful incident. "Dogs involved in dog fighting suffer terrible injuries, both in the fights themselves and at the hands of their vicious owners. Most will die in the ring or soon after from their injuries.

"Others that can no longer fight are often brutally dispatched. The League is determined to stamp out dog fighting in this country and we're asking for the public's help to achieve this." Two of the dogs found were believed to be mastiffs and the third was a bull breed. All three had foreign microchips revealing that they had been imported into the country.

To contact Animal Crimewatch phone 01483 361 108, email crimewatch@league.org.uk or go online to the Animal Crimewatch website at www.league.org.uk/animal-crimewatch

Press Association