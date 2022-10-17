Calls for justice in Malta on fifth anniversary of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder in car bomb

Malta has marked the fifth anniversary of the car bomb slaying of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to murder on the first day of their trial.

Ms Caruana Galizia’s relatives, Maltese activists and the Maltese president of the European Parliament gathered at the site of the bombing on the small Mediterranean island nation to lay flowers. They were joined by the sister of Italy’s crusading anti-Mafia investigator, Giovanni Falcone, who was himself assassinated by the mob in a highway bombing in Sicily in 1992.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna referred directly to the murder at a commemorative mass in the nearby Bidjna church, saying killing can never be “business as usual” and stressing the need for justice, even when it makes the powerful uncomfortable.

“The question we have to answer before complaining to God is: are we doing our part,” Archbishop Scicluna told the faithful. “Or is our silence, our complicity, our fear, preventing God from bringing justice?”

Ms Caruana Galizia, who had written extensively about suspected corruption in political and business circles in the EU nation, was killed on October 16, 2017, when a bomb placed under her car detonated as she was driving near her home. The murder shocked Europe and triggered angry protests in Malta.

A 2021 public inquiry report found that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the murder because of the culture of impunity that emanated from the highest levels of government. But as recently as last month, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights had decried the “lack of effective results in establishing accountability”.

When the trial opened Friday for brothers George Degiorgio (59) and Alfred Degiorgio (57), the alleged hitmen reversed their pleas and pleaded guilty to carrying out the murder. They were sentenced to 40 years in prison apiece. The sentencing brought to three the number of people serving time, after Vincent Muscat pleaded guilty last year for his part in the murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The government and opposition both welcomed Friday’s sentencing as a step forward, but said full justice still needed to be delivered.

“Daphne still cannot write her blog, enjoy her children and grandchildren, potter in her garden or be with her loved ones,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola wrote on social media.