Calls for EU to take hard line as Kremlin denies Navalny attack

Calls mounted yesterday for tough action by the West against Russia over the suspected poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the prominent Kremlin critic.

Senior German politicians compared Vladimir Putin to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria and demanded Europe go further than it did in response to the poisoning in Salisbury, in the UK, in 2018.

The Kremlin has refused to back down and senior figures close to Mr Putin sought to claim that Mr Navalny may have been poisoned by Germany as a "deliberate provocation".

Talks are under way to agree a common Western response after it emerged that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.

"We are committed to working with Germany, our allies and international partners to demonstrate that there are severe consequences for the use of banned chemical weapons," a Downing Street spokesman said ahead of Dominic Raab, the UK Foreign Secretary, meeting Heiko Maas, his German counterpart.

"The Putin regime is on the same level as those who have used chemical weapons against their own civilian population in Syria," Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the German defence minister, said.

"I expect the European Union to take a common stand to make Russia fully investigate the crime."

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, later warned that the bloc could now impose sanctions on Russia.

Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat party, said: "The Kremlin isn't even bothering to try to dispel suspicions. It's part of the Russian system of repression to let the opposition know what can happen to them."

Mr Navalny is in a coma in a Berlin hospital, after Russia bowed to international pressure and allowed him to be moved to Germany for treatment. The discovery of traces of Novichok in his body by a German military laboratory makes the Kremlin the prime suspect.

The nerve agent was used in the 2018 attempt to murder Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, and Britain is understood to have offered Germany "extensive expertise" acquired from its own experience.

Ms Merkel is now facing questions over her backing for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

In the United States, Kayleigh McEnany, president Donald Trump's press secretary, said: "We're working with our allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable, wherever the evidence leads."

However, Democrats accused the White House of failing to take a stand.

"Donald Trump has refused to confront Putin," Joe Biden, their presidential candidate, said. "He has yet to condemn the attack on Mr Navalny. His silence is complicity."

Mr Putin has yet to comment but one of his allies, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian parliament, said: "This is a planned action in order to introduce new sanctions and try to restrain the development of our country."

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, claimed: "Before the patient was brought to Berlin, a battery of tests were carried out in our country... and no toxic substances were found."

Irish Independent