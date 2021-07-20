Call for German minister to step down over lack of flood warning 

Two brothers weep yesterday in each other's arms in front of their parents' house, which was destroyed by the flood in Altenahr, Germany. Photo: Boris Roessler

GERMAN opposition parties have called for the resignation of Horst Seehofer, the interior minister, as finger-pointing begins over the fatal floods that have swept across the country during the past week, killing at least 165 people.

Critics say the government did not do enough to warn of the floods despite being alerted on July 10 to the possibility of catastrophic weather by the European flood service EFAS. Michael Theurer, deputy parliamentary chairman of the centrist Free Democratic Party (FDP), said the events “paint a picture of a considerable system failure for which the federal minister of the interior Seehofer bears direct personal responsibility”.

A spokesman for the Left-wing Die Linke party told Germany’s Bild tabloid yesterday that Mr Seehofer should step down, saying he did not take the warnings seriously and had not passed on the information to relevant authorities.

“Either [of those things] would be unforgivable and a serious political mistake. Given the extent of the disaster, it weighs so heavily on Seehofer that a resignation is more than appropriate.”

Mr Seehofer hit back yesterday afternoon, saying local authorities needed to take greater responsibility and that the criticism was just “very cheap election rhetoric”.

“It would be completely inconceivable for such a catastrophe to be managed centrally from any one place. You need local knowledge,” Mr Seehofer told the media while visiting the Steinbach dam in the hard-hit Euskirchen district. “It’s not Berlin that declares a state of emergency, that is done locally,” he said.

However, Mr Seehofer said that it would be wrong to “persevere with the arrogance” that nothing could be improved.

He visited the dam with Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel’s successor as leader of the Christian Democrats and favourite in September’s elections. Mr Laschet apologised again for laughing during a speech by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier honouring flood victims on Saturday. Mr Laschet said he understood the footage looked insensitive but said he was responding to a joke and could not hear what the president was saying at the time.

Die Linke and the FDP said Mr Seehofer and other authorities should face consequences for failing to act fast enough. There were debates in the German press over criminal responsibility.

