‘Butcher’ Putin cannot stay in power, says Biden

US president Joe Biden directly appealed to the Russian people with comparisons between the invasion of Ukraine and the horrors of World War II as he called for Vladimir Putin to go.

"For God's sake this man cannot remain in power," he said, calling for regime change in Moscow during a speech from Poland yesterday.

He said "if you're able to listen: you, the Russian people, are not our enemy" as he evoked the atrocities of the siege of Leningrad by the Nazis.

"These are not the actions of a great nation," Mr Biden said, in front of the Royal Castle, a landmark in Warsaw that was badly damaged during Adolf Hitler's war.

"Of all people, you the Russian people, as well as all people across Europe still have the memory of being in a similar situation in the 30s and 40s, the situation of World War II, still fresh in the mind of many grandparents in the region.

"Whatever your generation experienced, whether it experienced the siege of Leningrad, or heard about it from your parents and grandparents, train stations overflowing with terrified families fleeing their homes, nights sheltering in basements and cellars, mornings sifting through the rubble in your home — these are not memories of the past — not any more, it's exactly what the Russian army is doing in Ukraine right now."

Multiple rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border during Mr Biden's visit, which came as Russia faced the prospect of further setbacks in the war.

The US president said Moscow's troops have "met their match with brave and stiff Ukrainian resistance" and have strengthened the resolve and unity of both the defending forces and the West.

"Russia wanted less of a Nato presence on his border but now he has a stronger presence, a larger presence," he said. Mr Biden said 200,000 Russians had left their country in a single month in a "remarkable brain drain" as Putin, who he earlier called a "butcher", had "strangled democracy".

Addressing the thousand-strong audience that included refugees who have fled the war, he told Ukrainians "we stand with you — period" as he defended the nation's president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Putin has the gall to say he's denazifying Ukraine. It's a lie, it's just cynical — he knows that," Mr Biden said.

"And it's also obscene. President Zelensky was democratically elected, he's Jewish, his father's family was wiped out in the Nazi holocaust and Putin has the audacity to believe that might will make right." But as he made an impassioned defence of democracy, he reminded European nations they must "end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels". Sanctions, he said, have been sapping Russia's strength and have reduced the rouble "to rubble". He also warned Putin: “Don't even think about moving onto one single inch of Nato territory.”

But Russia said his comments on Putin “narrow the prospects for mending ties” between the two countries, the TASS news agency reported yesterday.

Mr Biden also said he was not sure Russia had changed its strategy in its invasion of Ukraine, after Moscow said its focus was now to completely “liberate” the breakaway eastern Donbass region.

Earlier he spoke with top Ukrainian government officials during his visit to show support for the Nato alliance’s eastern flank. He dropped in on a meeting of Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and defence minister Oleksii Reznikov with US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin. Ukraine had received additional security pledges from the US on developing defence co-operation, Mr Kuleba told reporters, while Mr Reznikov expressed “cautious optimism” following the meeting.

After a separate meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Mr Biden called for “constant contact” between the US and Poland and reiterated Washington’s “sacred” commitment to security guarantees within Nato, of which Poland is a member.