Bulger killer to be tried over indecent images
One of the killers of toddler James Bulger has been charged over indecent images of children and his trial is to be held in private at an unnamed court.
Jon Venables was returned to prison in November after he was allegedly caught with child abuse images.
The Crown Prosecution Service said he had been charged and was to face trial, stating: "The man formerly known as Jon Venables has been charged with offences relating to indecent images of children and will appear in the Crown Court.
"In order that justice can be done, no further details are being released at this stage and the proceedings are subject to reporting restrictions."
Venables and his friend Robert Thompson tortured and killed two-year-old James in Liverpool in 1993 when they were both aged 10.
After serving eight-year sentences, they were granted lifelong anonymity and released under new identities in 2001.
Following Venables's recent arrest, an investigation was launched into claims he had been identified on social media, which carries a punishment of up to two years in prison.
