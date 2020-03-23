Alive: Firefighters carry an injured victim on a stretcher after an earthquake in Zagreb. Photo: Darko Bandic/AP

A large earthquake struck near the Croatian capital Zagreb, critically injuring a teenager caught in a collapsed building in the city centre.

Sixteen other people were injured, including another minor who was badly hurt, and the 5.3 magnitude quake caused fires and power blackouts in parts of the capital.

People ran from their apartment buildings to their cars as pieces of the facades started falling off. Dozens of cars were also damaged by debris which fell off buildings.

TV footage showed mothers dressed in nightgowns hugging their newborn babies in a car park as they evacuated a damaged maternity hospital amid freezing temperatures.

The women, newborn babies and incubators were being moved to a new location with the help of the army.

Zagreb's iconic cathedral was also damaged, with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in an 1880 earthquake.

Expand Close On the move: People carry incubators for newborn babies as a Zagreb hospital is evacuated. Photo: Darko Bandic/AP AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp On the move: People carry incubators for newborn babies as a Zagreb hospital is evacuated. Photo: Darko Bandic/AP

Authorities said around 70 buildings were damaged.

Power was cut as people ran out of their homes. Several fires were also reported. Residents shared photos of belongings falling off shelves, broken bottles and glass inside homes.

Croatian soldiers wearing masks and carrying shovels could be seen helping efforts to clear the damage on the streets of Zagreb.

Officials toured the damaged areas as some citizens criticised city authorities over the poor states of buildings in the old part of the city, some of which date back to the 19th century.

Expand Close This car was destroyed by falling rubble AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This car was destroyed by falling rubble

Government ministers warned people not to walk close to buildings and beware of falling debris due to a strong wind. They also urged them to stay apart from one another as the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Earthquakes are dangerous, but coronavirus is even more so," Health Minister Vili Beros said, as people rushed out of their homes to congregate in city parks.

Some of Zagreb's residents disagreed. "Earthquakes are more important than the coronavirus. If the earthquake hits, and you are under a door, you worry about yourself first and then the mask later," said one man who lives in the city.

"We are fighting two enemies at the moment, one is invisible and the other is unpredictable," Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said.

So far, Croatia has reported 254 cases of the virus and one death.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the government would provide accommodation in the students' dormitory in Zagreb for up to 1,800 people whose homes were damaged.

He said the quake was the biggest to hit Zagreb in 140 years. It struck 6km north of the city and was felt across the western Balkans.

Zarko Rasic, head of the Zagreb Emergency Medicine Institute, a children's hospital, said a 15-year-old was in a critical condition after being found by an emergency services team under a collapsed building and another minor had been admitted with head injuries from a falling roof.

The Zagreb fire department said firefighting and rescue operations were ongoing at several locations.

Mr Plenkovic said the army had been called in to help clean up debris in Zagreb and urged citizens to "stay outside and keep your distance".

"We are facing two crises now," Mr Plenkovic said. "Let us not forget the coronavirus epidemic. Individual discipline and responsibility is of utmost importance."

Local media reported that many people had headed out of Zagreb, prompting police to organise checkpoints on the highway to check if they were violating self-isolation.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences downgraded the magnitude of the quake to 5.3 from an initial reading of 6.0. Croatia's state seismology service said there had been 30 aftershocks.

The government said it would estimate the damage in the coming weeks and ask the European Commission for aid.

The US Geological Survey said the quake measured 5.4, while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre also reported 5.3 magnitude, followed by another 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

Irish Independent