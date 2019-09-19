Bubble taxis making a splash on the Seine

Paris is testing out a new form of travel: an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water.

Organisers are holding test runs this week on a white, oval-shaped electric hydrofoil boat that resembles a tiny space shuttle.

The boats can fit four passengers, and if they get approved, can be ordered on an app, like land taxis, shared bikes or other forms of transport.

Designers hope to run the so-called SeaBubbles commercially in Paris and other cities starting next year.

Anders Bringdal, SeaBubbles CEO, said: "The most important [factor] for us is no noise, no waves, no pollution. And bringing them into cities that are congested."

Mr Bringdal said the water taxi will "not only be fun" but also makes economic sense.

"If you compare a similar size boat with an engine, you are going to run 30, 40, 50 euro an hour in fuel cost when this one costs you three," he said.

