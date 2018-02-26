Brussels authorities will detain any homeless people 'who refuse shelter in sub-zero temperatures'

Temperatures in Brussels are set to fall to as low as -10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) in the coming week, with strong winds adding a further chill factor.

The mayor of Etterbeek, a Brussels neighbourhood home to many European Union offices, said he had asked police to take all homeless people to shelters even if they were unwilling to go.

"As a consequence, the mayor of Etterbeek has authorised, in case of absolute necessity, the detention of homeless people who are acting in a way that would endanger their safety by refusing shelter," Etterbeek council said in a statement.