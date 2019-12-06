News Europe

British woman revived after enduring severe hypothermia and six-hour cardiac arrest

Stock image
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A 34-year-old British woman has been revived by Spanish doctors after enduring a six-hour cardiac arrest.

Barcelona's Vall d'Hebron hospital said on Thursday that Audrey Marsh got caught in a snowstorm in the Spanish Pyrenees on November 3 and suffered severe hypothermia before entering cardio-respiratory arrest.

Six hours later, after being rescued by helicopter, she was revived in the hospital.

Hospital doctor Eduard Argudo said Ms Marsh arrived with a body temperature of 20C - the normal temperature is 37C.

However, he said the sharp fall may have saved her as the cold preserved her organs.

The hospital said in a statement that Ms Marsh, a resident of Barcelona, still has not fully recovered feeling in her hands but will be able to return to work in coming days.

