British woman appeals against ‘false gang rape’ conviction in Cyprus

Activists take part in a demonstration supporting a British woman who says she was pressured into retracting a claim of gang rape, outside the Supreme Court in Nicosia, Cyprus, on September 16. Photo: Reuters/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A British woman convicted for falsely claiming gang rape in Cyprus has filed an appeal to the island’s Supreme Court, seeking to clear her name.

The woman received a suspended four-month prison sentence from a district court in January last year in a case that sparked concern from Britain and activists about her treatment by Cypriot authorities.

Lawyers for the defendant, who was not in court and cannot be named for legal reasons, and prosecutors presented their arguments yesterday before three Supreme Court judges in the capital, Nicosia. The court is expected to issue a ruling within six months.

The woman, then aged 19, filed a complaint in July 2019 that she had been raped by a group of Israeli youths in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa on the south-east coast.

Days later, the complaint was withdrawn, leading to her arrest and subsequent conviction for public mischief.

She maintains she withdrew her complaint under duress after hours of police questioning and without a lawyer present, being offered one or waiving her right to one.

Prosecutors say she was questioned in the presence of a social worker, who reported nothing untoward in the process.

“The case is a seminal one for the protection of human rights in Cyprus, as well as the treatment of those who report sexual offences,” said Michael Polack, director of the UK-based Justice Abroad advocacy group, which is assisting the woman’s local and British defence team.

“It is of the utmost importance for the woman involved to have her unjust conviction overturned, as a conviction such as this prevents her from applying for certain jobs and is a constant reminder of what she went through.”

Following the woman’s conviction, the British government said it had “numerous concerns” about the judicial process and her right to a fair trial.

Twelve Israeli youths were detained for questioning, but swiftly released after the woman withdrew her accusation.

They were not required to give any evidence at the woman’s trial because the case focused on whether she had misled authorities and given a false statement, rather than the alleged rape itself.

Earlier yesterday, a group of about 40 activists held banners outside the courthouse demanding justice.

“Sister, we believed you from right the start,” one banner read.