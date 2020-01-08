A British teenager will appeal against her conviction in Cyprus over a withdrawn allegation of gang rape, her lawyers have said, as the British government said it had raised numerous concerns about her treatment with Cypriot authorities.

A British teenager will appeal against her conviction in Cyprus over a withdrawn allegation of gang rape, her lawyers have said, as the British government said it had raised numerous concerns about her treatment with Cypriot authorities.

British teenager to appeal against her conviction over gang rape 'lies'

The 19-year-old was given a suspended sentence yesterday after being found guilty by a court of public mischief for having alleged that she had been raped by a group of Israeli youths in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa last July.

She says she was coerced by police into dropping the complaint.

The case has caused outrage in Britain and sparked protests from activists who say the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, did not get a fair trial.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In