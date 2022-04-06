A SECURITY guard working at the British embassy in Berlin has been extradited from Germany to the UK on suspicion of spying for Russia.

David Smith (57) is to appear in court charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act, Scotland Yard said.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: "A man is due in court charged with Official Secrets Act offences, following an investigation that is being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

"David Ballantyne Smith, 57, a British national who was living in Potsdam, Germany, is charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act 1911.

"He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 7 April.”

The alleged offences were committed between October 2020 and August 2021.

Smith, who was employed as a security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin, was extradited back to the UK yesterday. He was arrested by German police on August 10, 2021.

The police statement concluded: "The nine charges relate to the collection and communication of information useful to the Russian state."