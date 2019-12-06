News Europe

British cave expert loses Elon Musk defamation case over 'pedo guy' comment

British cave expert Vernon Unsworth took part (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Elon Musk has been found not liable in a defamation case involving a British cave explorer.

Vernon Unsworth sued the Tesla co-founder after he called him "pedo guy" and "sus" (suspicious) on Twitter in a spat following the July 2018 Thai cave rescue.

A federal court in California heard Mr Unsworth was left feeling "humiliated, ashamed, dirtied," by the tweet from the billionaire.

Lawyers on behalf of Mr Musk argued it was no more than a playground insult and did not represent an allegation of paedophilia.

A jury agreed with Mr Musk.

