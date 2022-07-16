British aid worker accused of being a mercenary dies after being held by separatists in Donetsk

Aid worker Paul Urey had been suffering from diabetes and required insulin shots. Photo: Presidium Network via Reuters

A British man who was detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine and accused of being a mercenary has died, an official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said yesterday.

The death of Paul Urey (45) was confirmed by a British charity that described him as a humanitarian worker and denied he had any military background.

Mr Urey was captured in south-east Ukraine in late April while attempting to help a woman who had been given permission to travel to Britain leave Russian-controlled territory, said Presidium Network, a charity that had advised him on safety.

He was stopped at a checkpoint, detained and charged with “mercenary activities” by separatists in the DPR.

Presidium Network said Britain’s Foreign Office had informed Mr Urey’s family of his death on July 10.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said it was “urgently seeking clarification from the Russian government on media reports that a British aid worker has died in Ukraine”.

Asked about Mr Urey, a spokesman for UK prime minister Boris Johnson said: “They’re clearly alarming reports and our thoughts

are with his family and friends.”

Daria Morozova, who has the title of human rights ombudsman in the DPR, said on social media that Mr Urey had been suffering from diabetes and respiratory, kidney and cardiovascular issues.

Presidium said he needed insulin injections, and this would have led to his death.