Zelensky in London: plea for jets as he urges West to provide ‘wings for freedom’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the UK and Western allies to provide "wings for freedom" by supplying his air force with advanced jets.

In a surprise visit, Mr Zelensky used an address to Parliament in Westminster to thank the UK for its steadfast support since Russia invaded.

But, as he presented a Ukrainian fighter ace's helmet to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, he said more planes were needed to defeat Vladimir Putin's forces.

He referred to Britain's monarch King Charles being a trained jet pilot and said in Ukraine all fighter pilots were regarded as kings "because they are so few, they are so precious".

Mr Zelensky looked ahead to his meeting with the King, called it an "honour" to meet him.

"It will be a truly special moment for me, for our country, and in particular because I will convey to him from all the Ukrainians the words of gratitude for the support His Majesty showed to them when he was still the Prince of Wales."

He said he intended to tell him that was "very, very, very important".

"In Britain, the king is an air force pilot and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king."

Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, but that is seen as a long-term ambition.

Mr Zelensky said he wanted a coalition of nations to supply planes.

He said: "I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom."

