| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Zelensky in London: plea for jets as he urges West to provide ‘wings for freedom’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street, ahead of meeting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Expand

Close

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street, ahead of meeting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street, ahead of meeting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street, ahead of meeting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

David Hughes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the UK and Western allies to provide "wings for freedom" by supplying his air force with advanced jets.

In a surprise visit, Mr Zelensky used an address to Parliament in Westminster to thank the UK for its steadfast support since Russia invaded.

Most Watched

Privacy