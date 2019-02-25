YouTube removes horror game videos posted by teenager who raped and murdered Alesha MacPhail (6)

Among several clips taken down was one of Aaron Campbell playing Slender, a game in which a faceless character stalks children through woods.

Six-year-old Alesha was found dead in woodland on the Isle of Bute, where she was holidaying with her grandparents, last summer. Campbell, 16, was convicted of her rape and murder this week.

He kidnapped the youngster from her bed in the middle of the night and inflicted more than 150 injuries on her before killing her.

File photo dated 4/7/2018 of a picture among tributes near a house on Ardbeg Road on the Isle of Bute in Scotland, after the body of Alesha MacPhail was found in woodland on the site of a former hotel by a member of the public. Photo: John Linton/PA Wire

YouTube said it had removed his channel as a mark of respect for his victim and her family.

Other videos it took down included Campbell practising parkour and playing on a trampoline.

A spokesman for the technology firm said: “Given the recent conviction, we’ve removed the channel from YouTube.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and her family, and we wish them peace in this incredibly difficult time.”

Campbell is now awaiting sentencing for the killing, and faces a possible life sentence.

His identity was only revealed after the judge who presided over the trial at Glasgow High Court reversed an order which had protected his identity because he was under 18.

Judge Lord Matthews said: “I can’t think of a case in recent times that has attracted such revulsion.”

Independent News Service