YouTube removes horror game videos posted by teenager who raped and murdered Alesha MacPhail (6)
Aaron Campbell’s channel included footage of himself playing ‘Slender’ – a game in which a faceless character stalks children through woods
Videos showing Alesha MacPhail’s teenage killer playing online horror games have been removed by YouTube.
Among several clips taken down was one of Aaron Campbell playing Slender, a game in which a faceless character stalks children through woods.
Six-year-old Alesha was found dead in woodland on the Isle of Bute, where she was holidaying with her grandparents, last summer. Campbell, 16, was convicted of her rape and murder this week.
He kidnapped the youngster from her bed in the middle of the night and inflicted more than 150 injuries on her before killing her.
YouTube said it had removed his channel as a mark of respect for his victim and her family.
Other videos it took down included Campbell practising parkour and playing on a trampoline.
A spokesman for the technology firm said: “Given the recent conviction, we’ve removed the channel from YouTube.
“Our hearts go out to the victim and her family, and we wish them peace in this incredibly difficult time.”
Campbell is now awaiting sentencing for the killing, and faces a possible life sentence.
His identity was only revealed after the judge who presided over the trial at Glasgow High Court reversed an order which had protected his identity because he was under 18.
Judge Lord Matthews said: “I can’t think of a case in recent times that has attracted such revulsion.”
- Read more: Pictured: Judge lifts identity restriction on boy (16) found guilty of brutal rape and murder of Alesha (6)
Independent News Service
Related Content
- VIDEO: CCTV footage catches Aaron Campbell on night of murder
- Pictured: Judge lifts identity restriction on boy (16) found guilty of brutal rape and murder of Alesha (6)