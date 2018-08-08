A nine-year-old girl has died in a rock fall at a beach in North Yorkshire.

Young girl (9) dies at scene following rock fall at beach

Emergency services were called to Seaton Garth in Staithes after reports a girl had received serious head injuries in a rock fall.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, the girl died at the scene from her injuries.

"Her family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers."

Police, fire, ambulance, air ambulance and coastguard all attended the incident at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

Press Association