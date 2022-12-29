You think the British royals have no genuine power? Think again...

Sinn Féin cosying up to King Charles III at Hillsborough Castle in September, while a po-faced Sir Jeffrey Donaldson looked on, irked a lot of people at the time.

Unionists obviously, who felt it was their ‘birthright’ to be greeting the first new monarch in 70 years.

But diehard Shinners weren’t too enamoured either by the perceived deference shown by Michelle, Alex and Co.

Is this really where republicanism has got to?

You don’t have to be dreaming of a united Ireland, though; all you really need is an aspiration towards res publica, the Latin phrase for power controlled by the people.

Having said that, the anti-monarchy movement hasn’t garnered much traction recently.

When your cause is championed by Irish pop twins Jedward, you know there’s a major credibility issue for those who believe we’re merely hypnotised by the pageantry of it all.

But who’d want a coup now, with a real-life royal soap opera ‘gripping the nation’?

As you know, the second tranche of ‘The Only Way is Sussex’ arrived earlier this month and Spare, the estranged prince’s biography, is on its way.

Suffice to say that, despite there being precious little new in it, Harry & Meghan dominated news agendas.

There’s a delicious irony, however, in seeing the royal whistleblowers completely control a British media that despises them, dismisses them as attention seekers yet still hypocritically covets them for eye-catching front pages and priceless clickbait.

A less palatable irony is that the troubled prince and his frequently traduced wife have merely switched paymasters in order to maintain the pomp, lifestyle and adoration their royal status hitherto afforded them.

Personally, I couldn’t care less about where this circus pitches its tent next.

While neither a royalist nor an anti-monarchist, I was nevertheless a huge admirer and respecter of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

For every UK citizen between one and 70, she was the only head of state we knew; indeed, the only real ‘constant’ in our lives.

Elizabeth came across as a classy, elegant, charming, intelligent and charismatic lady, someone most countries would be proud to have as their head of state. Her funeral, and the days of national mourning preceding it, was the most significant event of 2022 and pushed any debate about the future of the royals well into the background.

Suddenly it didn’t matter that so much money was being spent at a time when even the most loyal monarchophiles were struggling to heat their homes and feed their families.

There are, however, rational people around who can look past the state-supported wealth and privilege in order to articulate a sound political and constitutional case for abolition.

Charles III needn’t fear the same fate as predecessor Charles I, who was executed in 1649 prior to the downfall of a monarchy that was restored under Charles II in 1660.

But does the third initiator of a Caroline era possess any real power?

At first glance, no. Charles’ role in government will be largely symbolic; opening Parliament, for instance.

And although, technically, no Act of Parliament can be realised until it’s given Royal Assent, the last time this was refused was in 1708.

He can even sack a sitting prime minister, although this hasn’t happened since William IV sent Lord Melbourne packing in 1834.

And it would only happen if a PM refused to resign after losing a vote of confidence in the Commons.

The royal role may be largely symbolic but, even so, the constitutional power of the crown can be harnessed by the government to make decisions bereft of democratic accountability.

It’s called the ‘crown prerogative’, which gives the UK Government the right to wage war or sign international treaties without the burden of having to consult parliament.

Indeed, it was only 19 years ago that the Commons actually voted on whether to go to war — against Iraq, courtesy of a notoriously dodgy dossier — but, even if the government had lost that vote, it wasn’t legally binding.

On a less dramatic level, the crown prerogative gives cabinet ministers the power to appoint judges, civil servants and royal commissions and further pack the House of Lords with unelected peers, as BoJo had been doing willy-nilly prior to his defenestration.

Rather worryingly, there is no definitive list of these prerogative powers, which is perhaps one of the reasons why there are now over 800 people in the Lords with the collective power to stymie the Commons.

Ironically, this is not dissimilar to a working republic like the US, where their head of state has recourse to ‘executive orders’ which require no approval from Congress.

The big difference is, the Yanks can get rid of their president at the ballot box, unlike our own ‘honorary president’ whose future status was convened on November 14, 1948 — the day he was born, and 299 years after ‘the people’ decreed that the first King Charles and his head should go their separate ways.