'You are being offensive' - UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confronted by angry mother over foodbanks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was confronted by an angry mother at a local hustings event as she questioned him about Conservative plans to raise the threshold for paying National Insurance.

The unnamed mother, who said she was a foodbank user, asked him about the suggestion it would "put £500 (€582) in the pocket of everybody", questioning him how far that money would go.

Mr Raab replied: "It's an incremental increase but it's more than any other party is offering to the lowest paid in our society. I would raise it even further."

However, when asked how the plans would be funded, Mr Raab said "I've done this for two hours", before eventually walking away.

