‘Writing on the wall’ for Boris Johnson as party leader, claims former minister

Boris Johnson is doomed to be ousted by his own party before the next general election following this week’s damaging no-confidence vote, former chancellor Philip Hammond has said.

The former cabinet minister said “the writing is on the wall” for the prime minister after 41pc of his own MPs voted to remove him – predicting his authority would “ebb away” over the next few months.

“I don’t think he will lead the party into the next general election. I think a rebellion on this scale is very difficult to survive,” Mr Hammond said.

Asked if the PM should resign, he said: “It’s academic... I’m not at all surprised that the prime minister’s position is that even if he’d won it by a single vote he will soldier on.”

But Mr Hammond pointed out: “That was also Theresa May’s position after she won a no-confidence vote in 2018. But the writing was on the wall from that point on.”

“Authority just quietly drains away. It doesn’t happen overnight. I think we’ll see a drip feed of, unfortunately, bad news around the UK economy that’s going to make it much, much more difficult for the prime minister.”

Fellow Tory grandee William Hague said Mr Johnson’s position was “unsustainable” after 148 of his own MPs voted to remove him from the helm of the party and No 10.

Mr Hague, a former leader, argued earlier this week that there had been a collapse of faith over the Partygate scandal that “almost certainly cannot be repaired”.

Current Conservative party rules say Mr Johnson cannot face another leadership challenge for a year, but there have been rumblings that rebels could try to change the rules if opposition built.

Aaron Bell – a “red-wall” Tory elected in 2019 who voted against the PM – gave Mr Johnson a year to turn things round. “The rules say he has 12 months. I think that’s a fair assessment of the amount of time that he’s got to convince people that he can turn this round,” he said.

But Mr Bell did not rule out colleagues calling on the committee of Tory backbenchers to change the rules to allow for a sooner vote – with one potential flashpoint being the Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton by-elections later this month.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he still “enthusiastically” supports the PM, saying Mr Johnson was doing a “good job” and it was a “privilege” to work alongside him.

Mr Gove also said he made a “mistake” by ruining Mr Johnson’s bid to become Conservative party leader in 2016. Asked if he would consider running against Mr Johnson again for the Tory leadership, he replied: “Oh God, no.” Also yesterday Mr Johnson said Britain was out of sync with the other OECD countries’ growth cycles because the country emerged out of the pandemic first and had a faster recovery.

Asked why the OECD has predicted Britain would have the lowest 2023 growth in the G20 apart from Russia, Mr Johnson said: “Because we came out first, because of the steps that we took, we were slightly out of sync with much of the rest of the OECD.” (© Independent News Service)